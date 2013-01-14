A's reward manager Melvin with two-year extension

(Reuters) - The Oakland Athletics rewarded manager Bob Melvin with a two-year contract extension after he led the team to a division title and was voted American League Manager of the Year, the team said on Monday.
The extension will keep Melvin, who led Oakland to a 94-68 record in 2012 that was a 20-win improvement over the previous campaign, with the A’s through the 2016 Major League Baseball season, the team said in a statement.
It was Melvin’s first full year at the helm in Oakland. He was named interim manager in June 2011 before signing a three-year pact three months later.
