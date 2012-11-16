FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland and San Diego swap hopefuls
#Sports News
November 16, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Oakland and San Diego swap hopefuls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tyson Ross of U.S. reacts during the men's baseball final against Cuba at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, July 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The Oakland A’s sent pitcher Tyson Ross and minor league slugger A.J. Kirby-Jones to the San Diego Padres for infielder Andy Parrino and left-hander Andrew Werner, the Major League Baseball website (mlb.com) said on Friday.

The hard-throwing Ross, who was in the process of transitioning from starter to reliever with the A‘s, struggled to a 2-11 record with a 6.50 earned run average in 18 games.

The 25-year-old did much better at the Triple-A level, compiling a 6-2 record and 2.99 ERA in 15 games.

First baseman Kirby-Jones, 24, hit .248 with 21 home runs and 69 runs batted in with Class A Stockton.

The A’s obtained a potential option at shortstop in the versatile Parrino, who hit .207 with one homer and six RBIs in 55 games with San Diego, playing shortstop, second base, third and the outfield.

The 27-year-old switch-hitter spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Tucson, batting .328.

Werner, 25, got a taste of the majors in a late-season call-up from Triple-A, and posted a 2-3 record with a 5.58 ERA.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
