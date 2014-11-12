Kershaw wins third Cy Young Award

Oct 7, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning during game four of the 2014 NLDS baseball playoff game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was the unanimous choice as the National League Cy Young winner Wednesday, claiming the award as top pitcher in the league for the second year in a row and third time in four seasons.

The 26-year-old Kershaw became the youngest player to win the award for a third time and joined Sandy Koufax as the only Dodgers pitcher to claim a trio of Cy Young Awards.

Kershaw, who missed the opening month of the season due to injury, went 21-3 while leading Major League Baseball with an earned run average of 1.77 ERA.

He struck out 239 batters in 198 1/3 innings, pitched a no-hitter in which he struck out 15 and led the league with six complete games.

Kershaw went one better than last year in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. In 2013, the left-hander claimed 29 of 30 first-place votes in winning the award.

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto, who went 20-9 with a 2.25 ERA, was a distant second in the voting ahead of St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright.

Cueto, who struck out 242 in an NL-leading 243 2/3 innings, received 112 points to 97 points for Wainwright, who went 20-9 with a career-best 2.38 ERA.