Bryant and Cubs team mates up for major awards

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hits a single against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports - RTX2RMJF

(Reuters) - Chicago Cubs infielder Kris Bryant and pitchers Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks have the chance to add more hardware to their magical season after Major League Baseball announced them as finalists for the league’s top awards.

Bryant is among three top vote-getters for the National League MVP along with Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy.

Voting for the MVP awards in both leagues, along with Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year honors was conducted at the end of the regular season and the winners will be announced beginning Nov. 14.

The Cubs claimed their first World Series title in 108 years when they outlasted Cleveland in an epic Game Seven finale last week, and they have a chance to make their year even more memorable.

Both Lester and Hendricks are finalists with the NL Cy Young along with Washington’s Max Scherzer.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon is up for NL Manager of the Year against Washington’s Dusty Baker and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the American League, Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Jose Altuve (Houston Astros) and Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox) are up for MVP.

Boston’s Rick Porcello, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Detroit’s Justin Verlander are finalist for AL CY Young.