Pirates' Hurdle named NL Manager of the Year
November 12, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Pirates' Hurdle named NL Manager of the Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) in game five of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Clint Hurdle, who led the Pittsburgh Pirates to their first trip to the postseason in 21 years, was named the National League Manager of the Year, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday.

Hurdle steered the Pirates to a 94-68 record, which was also their first winning record since 1992, to claim a wild card playoff berth following a 79-83 mark in 2012.

The Pirates manager won over Don Mattingly of the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers and NL East-winning manager Fredi Gonzalez of the Atlanta Braves.

Hurdle received 25 of the 30 first-place votes to win by a wide margin. Mattingly was runner-up and Gonzalez third in the balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The American League Manager of the Year will be announced later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

