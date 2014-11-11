FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationals' Williams wins Manager of the Year award
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 11, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Nationals' Williams wins Manager of the Year award

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams (9) during batting practice before game four of the 2014 NLDS baseball playoff game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rookie skipper Matt Williams was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Washington Nationals to the best record in the league.

Williams, a former major league third baseman, piloted the Nationals to a 96-66 record that gave them the NL East title by a commanding 17 games -- the widest margin in the majors.

The Washington manager received 18 first-place votes, with runner-up Clint Hurdle of the Pittsburgh Pirates garnering eight in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Williams became the fourth rookie manager to win the award, following Joe Girardi (Florida 2006), Dusty Baker (San Francisco 1993) and Hal Lanier (Houston 1986).

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who steered his team to a wild card playoff berth on his way to winning the World Series, was third after receiving three first-place votes.

Voting took place before the postseason, so Bochy’s run to the Fall Classic title did not figure in the results.

Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond received the other first-place vote.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by ......

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.