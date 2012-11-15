FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Profile of AL MVP winner Miguel Cabrera
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 15, 2012 / 11:55 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Profile of AL MVP winner Miguel Cabrera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Profile of Miguel Cabrera, who was named on Thursday as the Major League Baseball’s Most Valuable Player in the American League for the 2012 season.

* Born: April 18, 1983 in Venezuela. The 29-year-old plays third base for the Detroit Tigers. He bats and throws right-handed.

* An instant success, he made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins in 2003, hitting a walk-off home run in his first game.

* The Marlins went on to win the World Series that year with Cabrera hitting a crucial two-run homer in game four.

* He was picked in the National League All Star team for the first time in 2004 and was re-selected in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

* He was traded to the Detroit Tigers before the start of the 2008 season for an eight-year contract worth more than $185 million, one of the richest in professional baseball.

* He won the AL home run title in his first season with the Tigers and in 2010 he won the AL RBI title.

* He made the American League All-Star team in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

* In 2012, he batted .330 and hit 44 home runs and 139 RBIs to become the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown.

* He helped the Tigers win the American League Championship and qualify for the World Series, which they lost to the San Francisco Giants.

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.