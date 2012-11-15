Factbox: Profile of AL MVP winner Miguel Cabrera

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Profile of Miguel Cabrera, who was named on Thursday as the Major League Baseball’s Most Valuable Player in the American League for the 2012 season.

* Born: April 18, 1983 in Venezuela. The 29-year-old plays third base for the Detroit Tigers. He bats and throws right-handed.

* An instant success, he made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins in 2003, hitting a walk-off home run in his first game.

* The Marlins went on to win the World Series that year with Cabrera hitting a crucial two-run homer in game four.

* He was picked in the National League All Star team for the first time in 2004 and was re-selected in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

* He was traded to the Detroit Tigers before the start of the 2008 season for an eight-year contract worth more than $185 million, one of the richest in professional baseball.

* He won the AL home run title in his first season with the Tigers and in 2010 he won the AL RBI title.

* He made the American League All-Star team in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

* In 2012, he batted .330 and hit 44 home runs and 139 RBIs to become the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown.

* He helped the Tigers win the American League Championship and qualify for the World Series, which they lost to the San Francisco Giants.