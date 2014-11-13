List of American League MVP award winners

(Reuters) - List of American League Most Valuable Player award winners after Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels was named as the 2014 recipient on Thursday.
2014 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
2013 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers
2010 - Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers
2009 - Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins
2008 - Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox
2007 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
2006 - Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins
2005 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
2004 - Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels
2003 - Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers
2002 - Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics
2001 - Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners
2000 - Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics
1999 - Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers
1998 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers
1997 - Ken Griffey, Jr., Seattle Mariners
1996 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers
1995 - Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox
1994 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox
1993 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox
1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics
1991 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles
1990 - Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics
1989 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers
1988 - Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics
1987 - George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays
1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox
1985 - Don Mattingly, New York Yankees
1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers
1983 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles
1982 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers
1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers
1980 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals
1979 - Don Baylor, California Angels
1978 - Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox
1977 - Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins
1976 - Thurman Munson, New York Yankees
1975 - Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox
1974 - Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers
1973 - Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics
1972 - Richie Allen, Chicago White Sox
1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics
1970 - Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles
1969 - Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins
1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers
1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox
1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles
1965 - Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins
1964 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles
1963 - Elston Howard, New York Yankees
1962 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees
1961 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees
1960 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees
1959 - Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox
1958 - Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox
1957 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees
1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees
1955 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees
1954 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees
1953 - Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians
1952 - Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics
1951 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees
1950 - Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees
1949 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox
1948 - Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians
1947 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees
1946 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox
1945 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers
1944 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers
1943 - Spud Chandler, New York Yankees
1942 - Joe Gordon, New York Yankees
1941 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees
1940 - Hank Greenberg, Detoit Tigers
1939 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees
1938 - Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox
1937 - Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers
1936 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees
1935 - Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers
1934 - Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers
1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics
1932 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics
1931 - Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics
Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue