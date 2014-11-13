List of American League MVP award winners

(Reuters) - List of American League Most Valuable Player award winners after Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels was named as the 2014 recipient on Thursday.

2014 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2013 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2010 - Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers

2009 - Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins

2008 - Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox

2007 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2006 - Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

2005 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2004 - Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels

2003 - Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

2002 - Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics

2001 - Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

2000 - Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics

1999 - Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

1998 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1997 - Ken Griffey, Jr., Seattle Mariners

1996 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1995 - Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox

1994 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1993 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics

1991 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1990 - Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics

1989 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1988 - Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics

1987 - George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays

1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1985 - Don Mattingly, New York Yankees

1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers

1983 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1982 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1980 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals

1979 - Don Baylor, California Angels

1978 - Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox

1977 - Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins

1976 - Thurman Munson, New York Yankees

1975 - Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox

1974 - Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers

1973 - Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

1972 - Richie Allen, Chicago White Sox

1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1970 - Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles

1969 - Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins

1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1965 - Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins

1964 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1963 - Elston Howard, New York Yankees

1962 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1961 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1960 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1959 - Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox

1958 - Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox

1957 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1955 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1954 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1953 - Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians

1952 - Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics

1951 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1950 - Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees

1949 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1948 - Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians

1947 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1946 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1945 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1944 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1943 - Spud Chandler, New York Yankees

1942 - Joe Gordon, New York Yankees

1941 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1940 - Hank Greenberg, Detoit Tigers

1939 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1938 - Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox

1937 - Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers

1936 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees

1935 - Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers

1934 - Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers

1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1932 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1931 - Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics