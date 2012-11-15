FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
List of American League MVP award winners
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 15, 2012 / 11:55 PM / in 5 years

List of American League MVP award winners

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

List of American League Most Valuable Player award winners after Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers was named on Thursday as the 2012 recipient.

2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2010 - Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers

2009 - Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins

2008 - Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox

2007 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2006 - Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins

2005 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2004 - Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels

2003 - Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

2002 - Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics

2001 - Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

2000 - Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics

1999 - Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

1998 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1997 - Ken Griffey, Jr., Seattle Mariners

1996 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

1995 - Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox

1994 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1993 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics

1991 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1990 - Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics

1989 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1988 - Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics

1987 - George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays

1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1985 - Don Mattingly, New York Yankees

1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers

1983 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1982 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1980 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals

1979 - Don Baylor, California Angels

1978 - Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox

1977 - Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins

1976 - Thurman Munson, New York Yankees

1975 - Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox

1974 - Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers

1973 - Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

1972 - Richie Allen, Chicago White Sox

1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1970 - Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles

1969 - Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins

1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1965 - Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins

1964 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1963 - Elston Howard, New York Yankees

1962 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1961 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1960 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1959 - Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox

1958 - Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox

1957 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1955 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1954 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1953 - Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians

1952 - Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics

1951 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1950 - Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees

1949 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1948 - Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians

1947 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1946 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1945 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1944 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1943 - Spud Chandler, New York Yankees

1942 - Joe Gordon, New York Yankees

1941 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1940 - Hank Greenberg, Detoit Tigers

1939 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1938 - Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox

1937 - Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers

1936 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees

1935 - Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers

1934 - Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers

1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1932 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1931 - Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics

Compiled by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.