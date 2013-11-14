FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tigers' Cabrera wins second straight AL MVP award
#Sports News
November 14, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Tigers' Cabrera wins second straight AL MVP award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in game five of the American League Championship Series baseball game at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday for the second successive year.

Cabrera, who batted .348 with 44 home runs and 137 runs batted in, received 23 of the 30 first-place votes registered by select members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout was runner-up in the voting, just as he was in 2012, receiving five first-place votes after hitting .323 with 27 home runs and 33 stolen bases.

Slugger Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles, who belted 53 homers and drove in 138 runs, finished third in the voting.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
