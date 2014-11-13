Angels' Trout lands American League MVP Award

Sep 23, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) high fives first base coach Alfredo Griffin (4) after defeating the Oakland Athletics 2-0 at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was a unanimous winner of the American League Most Valuable Player Award on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Trout broke through after back-to-back years of being runner-up to Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Trout who was the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year, blasted 36 home runs, had 111 RBIs, batted .287 and became the first player to lead his league in runs scored his first three years in the majors, topping the AL with 115.

Also known as an outstanding defensive player, Trout helped the Angels to the AL West title with a 98-64 record that was the best in Major League Baseball.

The Angels centerfielder received all 30 first-place votes with Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez and Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley finishing second and third, respectively.

Martinez, 35, hit a career-high 32 home runs, drove in 103 runs and batted .335, while leading the league with a .409 on-base percentage.

Brantley, 27, emerged with a splendid season of 20 home runs, 97 RBIs, a .327 batting average and 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts.

