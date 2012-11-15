Factbox: Profile of NL MVP winner Buster Posey

Profile of Buster Posey, who was named on Thursday as the Major League Baseball’s Most Valuable Player in the National League for the 2012 season.

Born: March 27, 1987 in Georgia, U.S. The 25-year-old Posey is a catcher for the San Francisco Giants. He bats right-handed.

Was drafted as the fifth overall pick by the Giants in the 2008 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut in late 2009 and became a regular starter in 2010, helping the Giants win the World Series for the first time almost half a century.

Was named 2010 Rookie of the Year after hitting .305 and blasting 18 home runs

Missed most of the 2011 season after a sickening collision at home plate with the Florida Marlins’ Scott Cousins ended his campaign.

Posey suffered a broken leg and torn ligaments in his ankle and had two screws inserted in his leg during surgery to repair the damage.

Was named Comeback Player of the Year for 2012 after a stellar season, culminating in his MVP award, and a second World Series title with the Giants.

He smashed 24 home runs and 103 RBIs and had a batting average of .336 to become the first catcher to win the NL batting title since Ernie Lombardi in 1942.