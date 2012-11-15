FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
List of American League Cy Young award winners
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 15, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

List of American League Cy Young award winners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

List of American League Cy Young Award winners after David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays was named the 2012 recipient.

2012 - David Price, Tampa Bay Rays

2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2010 - Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners

2009 - Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

2008 - Cliff Lee, Cleveland Indians

2007 - CC Sabathia, Cleveland Indians

2006 - Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins

2005 - Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles Angels

2004 - Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins

2003 - Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jays

2002 - Barry Zito, Oakland Athletics

2001 - Roger Clemens, New York Yankees

2000 - Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox

1999 - Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox

1998 - Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays

1997 - Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays

1996 - Pat Hentgen, Toronto Blue Jays

1995 - Randy Johnson, Seattle Mariners

1994 - David Cone, Kansas City Royals

1993 - Jack McDowell, Chicago White Sox

1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics

1991 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1990 - Bob Welch, Oakland Athletics

1989 - Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

1988 - Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins

1987 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1985 - Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers

1983 - LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago White Sox

1982 - Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee Brewers

1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1980 - Steve Stone, Baltimore Orioles

1979 - Mike Flanagan, Baltimore Orioles

1978 - Ron Guidry, New York Yankees

1977 - Sparky Lyle, New York Yankees

1976 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1975 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1974 - Catfish Hunter, Oakland Athletics

1973 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1972 - Gaylord Perry, Cleveland Indians

1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1970 - Jim Perry, Minnesota Twins

1969 - Mike Cuellar, Baltimore Orioles

Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1967 - Jim Lonborg, Boston Red Sox

One award for both National and American Leagues

1966 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1965 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1964 - Dean Chance, Los Angeles Angels (AL)

1963 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1962 - Don Drysdale, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1961 - Whitey Ford, New York Yankees (AL)

1960 - Vernon Law, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL)

1959 - Early Wynn, Chicago White Sox (AL)

1958 - Bob Turley, New York Yankees (AL)

1957 - Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves (NL)

1956 - Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodgers (NL)

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.