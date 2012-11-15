List of American League Cy Young Award winners after David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays was named the 2012 recipient.

2012 - David Price, Tampa Bay Rays

2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2010 - Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners

2009 - Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

2008 - Cliff Lee, Cleveland Indians

2007 - CC Sabathia, Cleveland Indians

2006 - Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins

2005 - Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles Angels

2004 - Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins

2003 - Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jays

2002 - Barry Zito, Oakland Athletics

2001 - Roger Clemens, New York Yankees

2000 - Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox

1999 - Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox

1998 - Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays

1997 - Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays

1996 - Pat Hentgen, Toronto Blue Jays

1995 - Randy Johnson, Seattle Mariners

1994 - David Cone, Kansas City Royals

1993 - Jack McDowell, Chicago White Sox

1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics

1991 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1990 - Bob Welch, Oakland Athletics

1989 - Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

1988 - Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins

1987 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1985 - Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers

1983 - LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago White Sox

1982 - Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee Brewers

1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1980 - Steve Stone, Baltimore Orioles

1979 - Mike Flanagan, Baltimore Orioles

1978 - Ron Guidry, New York Yankees

1977 - Sparky Lyle, New York Yankees

1976 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1975 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1974 - Catfish Hunter, Oakland Athletics

1973 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1972 - Gaylord Perry, Cleveland Indians

1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1970 - Jim Perry, Minnesota Twins

1969 - Mike Cuellar, Baltimore Orioles

1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1967 - Jim Lonborg, Boston Red Sox

One award for both National and American Leagues

1966 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1965 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1964 - Dean Chance, Los Angeles Angels (AL)

1963 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1962 - Don Drysdale, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)

1961 - Whitey Ford, New York Yankees (AL)

1960 - Vernon Law, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL)

1959 - Early Wynn, Chicago White Sox (AL)

1958 - Bob Turley, New York Yankees (AL)

1957 - Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves (NL)

1956 - Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodgers (NL)