List of American League Cy Young Award winners after David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays was named the 2012 recipient.
2012 - David Price, Tampa Bay Rays
2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers
2010 - Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners
2009 - Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals
2008 - Cliff Lee, Cleveland Indians
2007 - CC Sabathia, Cleveland Indians
2006 - Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins
2005 - Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles Angels
2004 - Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins
2003 - Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jays
2002 - Barry Zito, Oakland Athletics
2001 - Roger Clemens, New York Yankees
2000 - Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox
1999 - Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox
1998 - Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays
1997 - Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays
1996 - Pat Hentgen, Toronto Blue Jays
1995 - Randy Johnson, Seattle Mariners
1994 - David Cone, Kansas City Royals
1993 - Jack McDowell, Chicago White Sox
1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics
1991 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox
1990 - Bob Welch, Oakland Athletics
1989 - Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals
1988 - Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins
1987 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox
1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox
1985 - Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals
1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers
1983 - LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago White Sox
1982 - Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee Brewers
1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers
1980 - Steve Stone, Baltimore Orioles
1979 - Mike Flanagan, Baltimore Orioles
1978 - Ron Guidry, New York Yankees
1977 - Sparky Lyle, New York Yankees
1976 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles
1975 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles
1974 - Catfish Hunter, Oakland Athletics
1973 - Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles
1972 - Gaylord Perry, Cleveland Indians
1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics
1970 - Jim Perry, Minnesota Twins
1969 - Mike Cuellar, Baltimore Orioles
1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers
1967 - Jim Lonborg, Boston Red Sox
One award for both National and American Leagues
1966 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)
1965 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)
1964 - Dean Chance, Los Angeles Angels (AL)
1963 - Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)
1962 - Don Drysdale, Los Angeles Dodgers (NL)
1961 - Whitey Ford, New York Yankees (AL)
1960 - Vernon Law, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL)
1959 - Early Wynn, Chicago White Sox (AL)
1958 - Bob Turley, New York Yankees (AL)
1957 - Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves (NL)
1956 - Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodgers (NL)
