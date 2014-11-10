White Sox slugger Abreu named AL Rookie of the Year

Jun 27, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu stretches in the on-deck circle prior to an at bat in the White Sox 5-4 victory over Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, who proved himself as a bona fide slugger after signing as a free agent from Cuba last year, was named the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Abreu, 27, was a unanimous selection, capturing all 30 first-place votes for 150 points from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The first baseman batted .317 with 36 home runs, 107 RBIs, 35 doubles, a .383 on-base percentage and a Major League Baseball-leading .581 slugging percentage.

The Cuban native became the first MLB rookie to rank among the top five in his league in each Triple Crown category -- home runs, runs batted in and batting average.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker was second in the voting with 40 points followed by New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances with 27.

Shoemaker, 28, an undrafted free agent signed by the Angels in 2008, joined an injury-hit starting rotation in May and ended up 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

Betances, 26, was dominant in a set-up role for the Bronx Bombers striking out 135 batters in 90 innings as he posted a 5-0 record with a 1.40 ERA in 70 appearances.