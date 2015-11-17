Bryant, Correa win Rookie of the Year honors

Oct 19, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant during practice the day before game three of the 2015 NLCS at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Cubs slugging third baseman Kris Bryant and speedy Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa won Rookie of the Year honors in their respective leagues in voting results announced on Monday.

Bryant, 23, was a unanimous choice for the National League award, capturing all 30 first-place votes for 150 points from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Correa, 21, won with 17 first-place votes of 30 cast in a close-run victory over Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who received the other 13 top votes.

Bryant, selected by the Cubs with the second pick in the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft, made a huge impact for his team, blasting 26 home runs, driving in 99 runs and logging a .275 batting average.

Oct 12, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning in game four of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports - RTS45WD

“It’s been just an incredible year for me,” Bryant said after the result was announced on MLB Network.

“I just went out there, played as hard as I can with a little chip on my shoulder. Things turned out great.”

Bryant became the 20th player overall, and the 11th in the National League, to win the coveted award by a unanimous vote.

Correa, selected first overall by the Astros in the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft, hit .279 with 22 homers, 22 doubles, 68 RBIs and 14 stolen bases during the 2015 season.

The second Astros player to earn Rookie of the Year honors after Jeff Bagwell (in 1991), Correa became the 14th shortstop to win the award in the American League.