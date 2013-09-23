Bees swarm home of the Angels

(Reuters) - A swarm of bees interrupted Sunday’s Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners before being blasted by a fire extinguisher and dispersed.

The game, which the Mariners won 3-2, was halted twice because of the bees, including a 23-minute delay in the third inning. The bees mostly hovered in the outfield but also affected the pitchers.

Action was again stopped briefly in the fourth when outfielders had to swat them away.

”I’ve never seen bees like that,“ said Mariners manager Eric Wedge. ”I’ve seen quite a few instances in my days as a manager with different types of bugs, but never like that with a swarm of bees.

“I couldn’t see them for a long time. Then finally I got my eyes fixed on them, and then I couldn’t get rid of them. I didn’t know what was going on out there for a while, but I‘m glad nobody got stung.”

Fans and crew members attempted to shoo the bees away before a fire extinguisher was used to clear the swarm and allowed the game to continue.