FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Busy Blue Jays add Melky Cabrera: reports
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

Busy Blue Jays add Melky Cabrera: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

National League All-Star Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants holds the MVP trophy after the National defeated the American League in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays, awaiting official approval on a massive 12-player deal with Miami, may have added another key piece by coming to terms with free-agent outfielder Melky Cabrera, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Cabrera would earn $16 million in the two-year deal for the former San Francisco Giants slugger, who served a 50-game suspension this past season for using a banned substance, ESPN reported.

The Blue Jays, intent on trading their berth in the American League East cellar for a role as division contender, would not confirm or comment on the reports.

Cabrera, 28, was leading the National League in batting with a .346 average and had 11 homers and 60 runs batted at the time of his suspension.

The signing would add to the potentially significant investment made by the Blue Jays in their blockbuster deal with the Miami Marlins, which is pending approval by Major League Baseball.

That deal would send shortstop Jose Reyes and pitchers Josh Johnson and Mark Buehrle to Toronto as part of a swap in which they would take on about $160 million in salary.

Cabera is an eight-year veteran who has spent time with the Yankees, Braves, Royals and Giants. He has hit a combined .284 with a .338 on-base percentage, stealing 84 bases and hitting 69 home runs.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.