Baseball: Blue Jays add Cabrera to pile of acquisitions

(Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays put the gloss on a blockbuster day of acquisitions by signing free agent outfielder Melky Cabrera to a two-year $16 million deal, the Major League Baseball team said on Monday.

Hours after gaining official approval on a massive 12-player trade with Miami, Toronto added another key piece with the former San Francisco slugger, who served a 50-game suspension this past season for using a banned substance.

All Star Cabrera, 28, was leading the National League in batting with a .346 average and had 11 homers and 60 runs batted in at the time of his suspension.

His signing adds to the investment made by the Blue Jays in their deal with the Marlins, who sent shortstop Jose Reyes and pitchers Josh Johnson and Mark Buehrle to Toronto as part of a swap in which they would take on about $160 million in salary.

Dominican Republic native Cabrera is an eight-year veteran who has spent time with the Yankees, Braves, Royals and Giants. He has hit a combined .284 with a .338 on-base percentage, stealing 84 bases and hitting 69 home runs.