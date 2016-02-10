Blue Jay Donaldson signs two-year contract extension

Oct 21, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) scores during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals in game five of the ALCS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Third baseman Josh Donaldson, the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 2015, has signed a two-year, $28.65 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

Donaldson, 30, will earn $11.65 million in 2016 and $17 million in 2017, the Blue Jays said in a statement.

Traded to Toronto by the Oakland Athletics before the start of the 2015 season, Donaldson thrived with his new team and helped them end a 22-year absence in the postseason by claiming the American League (AL) East crown.

He clouted 41 home runs, drove in an AL-leading 123 runs for the high-powered Toronto attack, and batted .297.

Donaldson was named as a starter to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game after earning the most fan votes, received the Hank Aaron Award as the AL’s best hitter and won his first Silver Slugger award at third base.