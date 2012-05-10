FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jays sign Guerrero to minor league deal
May 10, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Blue Jays sign Guerrero to minor league deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Free agent slugger Vladimir Guerrero, a nine-time All-Star and former American League Most Valuable Player, has signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team said on Thursday.

Guerrero, 37, has not played in the major leagues since hitting .290 with 13 home runs and 63 runs batted in last season for the Baltimore Orioles.

In his 16-year Major League Baseball career, Guerrero has a .318 batting average and 449 home runs, which is tied for 35th on the all-time list.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

