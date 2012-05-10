Blue Jays sign Guerrero to minor league deal

(Reuters) - Free agent slugger Vladimir Guerrero, a nine-time All-Star and former American League Most Valuable Player, has signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team said on Thursday.

Guerrero, 37, has not played in the major leagues since hitting .290 with 13 home runs and 63 runs batted in last season for the Baltimore Orioles.

In his 16-year Major League Baseball career, Guerrero has a .318 batting average and 449 home runs, which is tied for 35th on the all-time list.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.