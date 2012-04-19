Rays pound Jays 12-2 in Toronto

(Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Rays turned their offense loose on Toronto on Wednesday, pounding the Blue Jays 12-2 on the back of four home runs including Luke Scott’s ninth inning grand slam.
The Rays packed six runs into the ninth and climbed back to 6-6 for the season, but it was not all about offense as All Star pitcher David Price rebounded from a tough outing last week against Boston to pitch 5 2/3 innings and earn the win.
Price had more than enough run support, Ben Zobrist hitting a two-run blast in the first while Matt Joyce and Sean Rodriguez homered in the sixth where Tampa Bay went ahead 6-2.
It was a tough day for Toronto (6-5) starter Brandon Morrow, who surrendered six runs in six innings to take the loss, while reliever Carlos Villanueva endured the horror six-run ninth.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford