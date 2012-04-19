FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rays pound Jays 12-2 in Toronto
#Sports News
April 19, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

Rays pound Jays 12-2 in Toronto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tampa Bay Rays batter Ben Zobrist celebrates his two-run home run with Desmond Jennings (C) in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Jeff Mathis (R) during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Rays turned their offense loose on Toronto on Wednesday, pounding the Blue Jays 12-2 on the back of four home runs including Luke Scott’s ninth inning grand slam.

The Rays packed six runs into the ninth and climbed back to 6-6 for the season, but it was not all about offense as All Star pitcher David Price rebounded from a tough outing last week against Boston to pitch 5 2/3 innings and earn the win.

Price had more than enough run support, Ben Zobrist hitting a two-run blast in the first while Matt Joyce and Sean Rodriguez homered in the sixth where Tampa Bay went ahead 6-2.

It was a tough day for Toronto (6-5) starter Brandon Morrow, who surrendered six runs in six innings to take the loss, while reliever Carlos Villanueva endured the horror six-run ninth.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

