Sabathia returns, Yankees continue to strong arm division

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - CC Sabathia enjoyed a smooth return from the disabled list, tossing six scoreless innings to guide the New York Yankees to a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Sabathia had not pitched since June 24 because of a groin injury, but the big left-hander showed little rust as the Yankees (56-34) continued to flex their muscle in the American League East, where they now hold a 9-1/2 game lead.

Sabathia struck out six batters and allowed just four hits and walked off the field to a standing ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

“It felt good to be able to get that standing ovation,” Sabathia told reporters. “(And) it felt good being able to be home and make the first start back.”

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia is congratulated at the dugout steps after he was removed while facing the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

With Sabathia (10-3) back on the mound, Andruw Jones hit a three-run home run in the second inning and the team added three runs in the seventh for a 6-0 lead.

Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Robinson Cano had a single to extend his career-best hitting streak to 20 games.

“We’ve been doing a little bit of everything,” Jeter said. “We’ve been pitching, our starters are throwing well, our bullpen has been outstanding and we’re hitting some home runs. We’ve got a pretty good combination of things right now.”

The Blue Jays (45-46) played without slugger Jose Bautista, who hurt his wrist on Monday and was put on the 15-day disabled list.

Starter Brett Cecil allowed three runs in six innings, while reliever Sam Dyson retired just one batter and was charged with three runs.