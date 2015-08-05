FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jays' Sanchez gets three-game ban for hitting Escobar
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 5, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Jays' Sanchez gets three-game ban for hitting Escobar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals players confrontation after relief pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) pitches and hits Kansas City Royals short stop Alcides Escobar (2) (not in picture) and gets ejected by home plate umpire Jim Wolf in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has been suspended for three games and manager John Gibbons for one following a bench-clearing confrontation with the Kansas City Royals, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Tuesday.

After the teams had been warned about hitting batters during Sunday’s game, Sanchez beaned Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar. Sanchez was ejected as both sides poured onto the field.

MLB determined Sanchez’s pitch was intentional, drawing the penalty. The pitcher has appealed the decision.

Jays manager Gibbons had been ejected earlier in the game but returned to the field following the incident, drawing his own suspension.

He served his penalty on Tuesday as the Blue Jays defeated Minnesota 3-1.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.