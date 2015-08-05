Jays' Sanchez gets three-game ban for hitting Escobar

Aug 2, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals players confrontation after relief pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) pitches and hits Kansas City Royals short stop Alcides Escobar (2) (not in picture) and gets ejected by home plate umpire Jim Wolf in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has been suspended for three games and manager John Gibbons for one following a bench-clearing confrontation with the Kansas City Royals, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Tuesday.

After the teams had been warned about hitting batters during Sunday’s game, Sanchez beaned Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar. Sanchez was ejected as both sides poured onto the field.

MLB determined Sanchez’s pitch was intentional, drawing the penalty. The pitcher has appealed the decision.

Jays manager Gibbons had been ejected earlier in the game but returned to the field following the incident, drawing his own suspension.

He served his penalty on Tuesday as the Blue Jays defeated Minnesota 3-1.