Jays' Sanchez gets three-game ban for hitting Escobar

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has been suspended for three games and manager John Gibbons for one following a bench-clearing confrontation with the Kansas City Royals, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Tuesday.
After the teams had been warned about hitting batters during Sunday’s game, Sanchez beaned Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar. Sanchez was ejected as both sides poured onto the field.
MLB determined Sanchez’s pitch was intentional, drawing the penalty. The pitcher has appealed the decision.
Jays manager Gibbons had been ejected earlier in the game but returned to the field following the incident, drawing his own suspension.
He served his penalty on Tuesday as the Blue Jays defeated Minnesota 3-1.
