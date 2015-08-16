Bautista, Hutchison lead Blue Jays over Yankees

Aug 16, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Toronto Blue Jays were given a little inspiration from their team of 30 years ago on Sunday and then went out to defeat the New York Yankees 3-1 courtesy of a two-run homer by Jose Bautista and strong pitching by starter Drew Hutchison.

The 1985 team, who beat the Yankees for the franchise’s first American League East title, was honored before the game.

Bautista took notice.

”It’s awesome seeing how they can come back and enjoy those victories in a great season after a long time,“ the Blue Jays right fielder said. ”Fans love talking about a year like ‘85 and then the World Series years (1992-93).

“Hopefully I can, we all can, create some memories like that for us to enjoy later on when we retire. I‘m hoping 2015 will be one to remember.”

The Blue Jays (65-54) took a step in the right direction as they moved back to within 1/2 a game of the first-place Yankees (64-52) in the AL East.

Hutchison (12-2) allowed three hits, one walk and one run and struck out five in 6-2/3 innings.

The only run allowed by the right-hander came on a home run by Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury in the sixth.

Aug 16, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays during the game at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

“I had good command,” Hutchison said. “I had a good changeup today. Tried to pound the zone, get ahead of guys and make good pitches.”

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino (0-2) allowed five hits, three walks and three runs in six innings. He struck out nine.

Slideshow (5 Images)

”Outstanding job,“ manager Joe Girardi said. ”I thought he pitched extremely well.

“He made a couple of mistakes with two sliders in that inning after Tulo got to second and that was the difference.”

The Blue Jays scored all three runs in the third inning when Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran lost a fly ball by Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki in the sun and it dropped for a double with two outs.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson scored Tulowitzki with a single to right. Bautista followed with his 28th homer of the season on a 2-1 slider.

“It was supposed to be a slider down,” Severino said.

“It stayed up and I paid for it. I knew right away. As soon as I saw the pitch was high, I knew it was going to be a problem.”