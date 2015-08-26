Blue Jays thankful of Rangers gifts in 6-5 victory

Aug 25, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (right) celebrates with catcher Dioner Navarro (30) after recording the final out against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The streaking Toronto Blue Jays were given extra assistance from the Rangers after Texas helped them score two runs with two outs in the ninth inning for a come-from-behind 6-5 victory on Tuesday.

The win also enabled the Blue Jays (70-55) to move 15 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1993 season.

Texas closer Shawn Tolleson, 25-for-26 in save situations coming into the game, got into trouble with two walks in the ninth before Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki tied the game at 5-5 by flipping a full-count single to left field with two outs.

The Rangers gave Blue Jays the lead when Josh Donaldson reached on a throwing error by third baseman Adrian Beltre that allowed Ben Revere to score the winning run.

The game-tying hit was the third of the game for Tulowitzki, who is beginning to warm up in an already hot offense.

“He’s starting to get some hits the last couple of games,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He’s one of the best players in baseball, has been for a number of years. He had that chance tonight. Right guy, right time.”

While Beltre’s error proved to be the game-losing run for the Rangers, Tolleson shouldered the blame.

“It stinks, man,” said Tolleson, who had not blown a save since July 11. “It’s not fun to lose. It’s not fun to lose like that. I was just missing up and away a lot. I was rushing a little bit. I‘m not really sure why.”

Roberto Osuna closed out the game for his 15th save after LaTroy Hawkins (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win.

The Blue Jays hit three homers off Texas starter Derek Holland as the left-hander allowed four runs over six innings in his second start since returning from a strained muscle in his shoulder.

The Rangers put Holland in line for a win, however, by breaking a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning. Second baseman Rougned Odor doubled home shortstop Elvis Andrus and then came around to score on a sacrifice fly from outfielder Ryan Strausborger.

Holland gave one of those runs back on a homer by Toronto designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth inning. The Texas bullpen made that one run stand up until the ninth.

Both teams came out slugging. Toronto got a solo homer from first baseman Chris Colabello in the second inning and a two-run shot from outfielder Jose Bautista in the third.

The Rangers countered that with three runs in the first three innings off Toronto starter Mark Buehrle.