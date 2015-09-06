Price lifts Jays to earn 100th career victory

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher David Price (14) pitches against Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Toronto ace David Price allowed three hits, four walks and one run while striking out eight in seven innings in a 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles to earn the 100th win of his career.

The win improved Price’s record to 5-1 in seven starts with the Blue Jays. He is 100-56 in his career.

“That’s awesome,” Price said. “It took parts of seven seasons to get here.”

Right fielder Jose Bautista homered and doubled and had two RBIs to lead the Blue Jays hitters.

The New York Yankees lost 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays to drop 1-1/2 games behind the first-place Blue Jays in the American League East.

Orioles right-hander Mike Wright (2-4) allowed three runs, seven hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out four.

“He’s pitched some good games for us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

“I love the way he attacked the strike zone. I thought it was a good test for him. Mike is going to help us. I like the way he got out there and competed today.”

Bautista hit his 32nd homer of the season in the first inning on a 2-2 slider to put Toronto ahead 1-0.

The Blue Jays (77-58) took a 2-0 lead in the third on Bautista’s RBI double that scored center fielder Kevin Pillar.

“Jose had a nice day, but he does that a lot,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

“We did a lot of good things. It wasn’t an easy day, it wasn’t an easy win by any means, but we got it handed to us last night. We bounced back pretty good today.”

Left fielder Ben Revere’s RBI single gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead in the fourth before the Blue Jays scored twice in the fifth against Orioles right-handed reliever Jason Garcia.

The Orioles (65-70) scored a run in the seventh on walks to designated hitter Chris Davis and second baseman Jonathan Schoop and a single by catcher Caleb Joseph.