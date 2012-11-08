FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jays sign infielder Izturis to three-year deal
November 8, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

Blue Jays sign infielder Izturis to three-year deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Maicer Izturis (L) fails to make the out as Baltimore Orioles base runner Adam Jones steals in the fourth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays added to their infield depth by signing the versatile Maicer Izturis to a three-year contract worth $9 million, the American League team announced on Thursday.

Izturis, 32, appeared in 100 games for the Los Angeles Angels last season, playing at least 25 games at second base, shortstop and third base in posting a .256 average with two home runs, 20 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

The Venezuelan is a nine-year veteran having spent eight years with the Angels after breaking into Major League Baseball in 2004 with the Montreal Expos.

Toronto also announced the acquisition of hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Jeremy Jeffress from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations.

Jeffress, 25, made 13 appearances in relief for the Kansas City Royals last season without a decision, posting a 6.75 earned run average.

In parts of three major league seasons with Milwaukee (2010) and Kansas City (2011-2012), he has made 37 relief appearances, posting a 2-1 record with one save and a 4.89 ERA.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
