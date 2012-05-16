FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blue Jays' Lawrie banned four games for tirade
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 16, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

Blue Jays' Lawrie banned four games for tirade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays third basemen Brett Lawrie was suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount for his aggressive actions toward an umpire in Tuesday’s game, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday.

Lawrie slammed his helmet to the ground after he was ejected by umpire Bill Miller for arguing strikes and balls during the ninth inning of Toronto’s 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. His helmet bounced up and struck Miller’s leg.

Unless appealed, Lawrie is scheduled to begin his suspension when Toronto hosts the New York Yankees later on Wednesday. If appealed, Lawrie’s suspension will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

“That was not my intention at all,” Lawrie said after the game. “I’ve never, ever done anything to go at an umpire before in my life, and I didn’t mean to tonight. I apologize for that.”

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.