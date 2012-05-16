Blue Jays' Lawrie banned four games for tirade

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays third basemen Brett Lawrie was suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount for his aggressive actions toward an umpire in Tuesday’s game, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday.

Lawrie slammed his helmet to the ground after he was ejected by umpire Bill Miller for arguing strikes and balls during the ninth inning of Toronto’s 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. His helmet bounced up and struck Miller’s leg.

Unless appealed, Lawrie is scheduled to begin his suspension when Toronto hosts the New York Yankees later on Wednesday. If appealed, Lawrie’s suspension will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

“That was not my intention at all,” Lawrie said after the game. “I’ve never, ever done anything to go at an umpire before in my life, and I didn’t mean to tonight. I apologize for that.”