Sep 19, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales (25) connects for a three run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with designated hitter Kendrys Morales on Friday, a move that may point to the end of Edwin Encarnacion's tenure with the franchise.

Morales, 33, batted .263 with 30 homers and 93 RBIs for the Kansas City Royals. It was the second 30-homer season of his career.

Toronto targeted the switch-hitting Cuban after negotiations with free agent Encarnacion began to break down.

Encarnacion is reportedly seeking a five-year, $125 million deal after matching his career high of 42 homers and setting a career best with 127 RBIs.

Morales has hit 162 career homers in a career that began in 2006. He has played for the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins and the Royals.

Also on Friday, the Blue Jays signed Cuban infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a seven-year, $22 million deal, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Gurriel defected from Cuba along with his older brother during the Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic in February.

His brother, 32-year-old Yulieski Gurriel, signed a five-year, $48 million deal with the Houston Astros in July, and hit .262 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 36 games this season.

Lourdes Gurriel was declared a free agent in August.

(Editing by Larry Fine)