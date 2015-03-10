Promising starter Stroman out for season with torn ACL

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) pitches during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Florida Auto Exchange Park. Mar 9, 2015; Dunedin, FL, USA; Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports -

(Reuters) - Promising Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman is expected to miss the entire 2015 season because of a torn ACL in his left knee, the American League team said on Tuesday.

Stroman, who pitched effectively in a spring training game on Monday, suffered the injury on Tuesday while taking fielding practice.

Although the 23-year-old righthander was getting a second medical opinion, Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he expected Stroman would miss the entire season.

Stroman, who had not allowed an earned run over 4 1/3 innings in his two spring outings, was expected to be a key part of the Blue Jays’ rotation this year.

“Beyond devastated. Not being able to compete with my brothers each and every day is extremely disappointing. Still can’t believe it,” Stroman said on Twitter.

The hard-throwing Stroman went 11-6 in his rookie season last year with a 3.65 earned run average in 26 outings, including 20 starts.

Stroman took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in July and threw a three-hit shutout of the Cubs in September.