Toronto shortstop Tulowitzki hurt in Yankees game

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki suffered a small crack in his left shoulder blade on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines for the American League East division leaders.
Tulowitzki collided with Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar while pursuing a pop-up during the second inning of his team’s 9-5 win over the New York Yankees, the first game of a doubleheader.
The shortstop, who walked off the field on his own, appeared to also injure his upper back on the play and will undergo further X-rays.
Tulowitzki, 30, was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade with the Colorado Rockies just before the July trade deadline. A five-time All Star, he is batting .278 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs.
