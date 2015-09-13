Toronto shortstop Tulowitzki hurt in Yankees game

Sep 12, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is assisted by the Toronto trainer after colliding with center fielder Kevin Pillar (not pictured) during the second inning of the game against the New York Yankees during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki suffered a small crack in his left shoulder blade on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines for the American League East division leaders.

Tulowitzki collided with Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar while pursuing a pop-up during the second inning of his team’s 9-5 win over the New York Yankees, the first game of a doubleheader.

The shortstop, who walked off the field on his own, appeared to also injure his upper back on the play and will undergo further X-rays.

Tulowitzki, 30, was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade with the Colorado Rockies just before the July trade deadline. A five-time All Star, he is batting .278 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs.