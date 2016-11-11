FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Braves sign another senior starter in Colon: report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 11, 2016 / 8:35 PM / in 9 months

Braves sign another senior starter in Colon: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Atlanta Braves and free agent righthanded starter Bartolo Colon have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.5 million.

The 43-year-old Colon of the Dominican Republic would be the second senior arm the Braves have added to their rotation following Thursday's deal with 42-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

Atlanta will become the first team with two starters in their 40s since the 1990 Texas Rangers (Nolan Ryan and Charlie Hough).

Colon owns a 232-162 record over 19 major league seasons and has the third-most career wins among Latin American pitchers behind Nicaragua's Dennis Martinez (245) and Dominican Juan Marichal (243).

Colon went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA last season for the New York Mets and was named to the National League All-Star team.

He went 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA in three seasons with the Mets.

Colon has also pitched for the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox (twice), Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics since first reaching the majors in 1997.

He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2005 when he won a career-best 21 games for the Angels.

Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.