Braves' Heyward hit in jaw by pitch, sent to hospital
August 21, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

Braves' Heyward hit in jaw by pitch, sent to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Atlanta Braves outfielder Jason Heyward was taken to hospital for X-rays after being hit in the right jaw by a pitch from Mets starter Jon Niese in New York on Wednesday.

With two outs in the sixth inning, former All-Star Heyward was struck by a 90 mph fastball and immediately fell to the ground amid groans from the crowd.

Head trainer Jeff Porter and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez ran out to attend to Heyward who was then seen by Mets doctors before being taken to a local hospital to undergo further tests.

Heyward, an All-Star in 2010, entered Wednesday’s game hitting .254 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in 94 games for Atlanta this season

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Evans

