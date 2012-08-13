Baseball: Mets survive late scare to beat Braves

(Reuters) - The New York Mets breathed a sigh of relief after holding off a ninth-inning rally from Atlanta to beat the Braves 6-5 on Sunday, ending a string of defeats to their divisional rivals.

New York starter Jonathon Niese pitched the home team to a 6-1 lead with a strong eight-inning outing but his good work was almost undone by the bullpen in a nervous final inning.

The Mets used three relievers and gave up four walks, resulting in two runs and a hit batsmen before Jon Rauch came on to get the final out with a pair of runners in scoring position.

“It was tough. I can’t sugarcoat that by any means,” Niese told reporters of watching his team mates nearly blow his ninth win of the season. 

“But they got the job done, and that’s all that matters. I think we’re going to enjoy this win and then go after the (Cincinnati Reds in the next series).”

The victory ended New York’s (55-60) seven-game losing streak to the Braves and allowed them to avoid being swept in the finale of the three-game series.

Despite the loss, Atlanta (66-48) remain 4 1/2 games behind first-place Washington in the National League East division.

Ike Davis had two hits and two RBIs while David Wright went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Mets offense.

In the end it came down to their relievers who just barely got the job done.

”Obviously, it’s frustrating,“ said New York catcher Rob Johnson. You’ve got to continue to pound until the 27th out is made.”