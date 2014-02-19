Braves give contract extensions to manager and GM

Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez watches from the dugout in the fourth inning during play against the Milwaukee Brewers at their MLB National League baseball game in Atlanta, Georgia September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Braves have kept faith with manager Fredi Gonzalez and general manager Frank Wren by giving both men contract extensions, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

No details of contract terms were disclosed by the club.

In three seasons with Atlanta since taking over from Hall of Famer Bobby Cox in late 2010, the 50-year-old Gonzalez has led the team to a 279-207 record.

The (96-66) Braves ended last season on top of the National League (NL) East standings, winning their first division title since 2005 when they ended a record run of 14 in a row.

Wren, 55, took over as Braves general manager after the 2007 season and has been an instrumental figure in acquiring B.J. Upton and Justin Upton, Chris Johnson and Dan Uggla for Atlanta.