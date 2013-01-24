Trade unites Justin Upton with brother in Atlanta

Arizona Diamondbacks' Justin Upton looks at fans during their MLB spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Scottsdale, Arizona March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Braves have acquired All-Star outfielder Justin Upton from the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a seven-player deal that unites Upton with older brother B.J., the Major League Baseball teams said on Thursday.

The exchange sends former All-Star infielder Martin Prado to Arizona along with four minor leaguers. Atlanta acquires third baseman Chris Johnson.

Justin Upton, 25, spent six seasons with the Diamondbacks, earning All-Star honors in 2009 and 2011. He hit .280 last season with 17 home runs and 67 runs batted in.

B.J. Upton, 28, recently signed a free-agent contract with Atlanta. He previously played for Tampa Bay.

Prado hit .301 with 70 runs batted in with Atlanta last season.