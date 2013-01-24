Trade unites Justin Upton with brother in Atlanta

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Braves have acquired All-Star outfielder Justin Upton from the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a seven-player deal that unites Upton with older brother B.J., the Major League Baseball teams said on Thursday.
The exchange sends former All-Star infielder Martin Prado to Arizona along with four minor leaguers. Atlanta acquires third baseman Chris Johnson.
Justin Upton, 25, spent six seasons with the Diamondbacks, earning All-Star honors in 2009 and 2011. He hit .280 last season with 17 home runs and 67 runs batted in.
B.J. Upton, 28, recently signed a free-agent contract with Atlanta. He previously played for Tampa Bay.
Prado hit .301 with 70 runs batted in with Atlanta last season.
