MLB suspends eight people over brawl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Eight people, including five players, were suspended while four others were fined for their part in Tuesday’s bench-clearing brawl between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

Diamondbacks pitcher Ian Kennedy received the longest suspension after he was banned 10 games for intentionally throwing at the head of Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke after both teams had already been warned.

Arizona infielder Eric Hinske received a five-game ban while Dodgers pitcher J.P. Howell and Dodgers outfielder Skip Schumaker were each hit with two-game suspensions.

Dodgers pitcher Ronald Belisario received a one-game suspension, with all players deemed to have committed “aggressive actions during the incidents.”

The Dodgers hitting coach Mark McGwire was handed a two-game suspension, while Dodgers manager Don Mattingly and D-backs manager Kirk Gibson were both banned for one game.

The MLB said the suspensions would begin on immediately on Friday.

Another four players, Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Arizona catcher Miguel Montero and Arizona outfielder Gerardo Parra, were all fined undisclosed amounts.

The Dodgers were also fined for allowing players on the disabled list to leave the dugout as the MLB took a dim view of Tuesday’s melee.

The tension between the teams had been steadily building throughout Tuesday’s game. Both teams were warned after each pitcher had struck opposition batters but the game erupted in the eighth inning when Kennedy hit Greinke in the head.

