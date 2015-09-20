Brewers lose eighth straight, two players

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier (21) drives in a run with a base hit in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - A bad week at the end of a bad season got even worse for the Milwaukee Brewers as they dropped a 9-7 decision to the Cincinnati Reds and lost infielder Elian Herrera and outfielder Shane Peterson to injury on Saturday.

“It was a rough night,” said manager Craig Counsell, whose team has lost eight successive games and dropped back into last place in the National League Central.

The Brewers had watched 2-0 and 6-3 leads disappear before outfielder Domingo Santana put them up 7-6 with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Right-hander Tyler Cravy came on to work the eighth for Milwaukee, when left fielder Skip Schumaker dropped a bloop single into shallow left that let the tying run cross.

Herrera and Peterson, along with shortstop Jean Segura, all charged for the ball, which dropped among them as they collided.

Segura walked away unharmed, but Peterson and Herrera required the attention of the Brewers’ medical staff during a 12-minute delay that ended with Herrera being taken off the field by an ambulance cart.

“Game was on the line, neither of us thought we could get to it so we didn’t want to call it,” Peterson said.

“It’s kind of one of those plays. I haven’t seen the replay. Things kind of just happened. Everybody was right there and trying to make the catch.”

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) drives in two runs with a base hit in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. The Reds beat the Brewers 9-7. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

X-rays revealed Herrera suffered only a deep bruise to his right thigh and Peterson suffered a bruised right knee.

“To get a negative X-ray, I know his spirits are lifted,” Counsell said. “It’s a right thigh contusion but it’s pretty significant. He got hit pretty good.”

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana (16) hits an RBI single in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Cravy (0-7) followed by intentionally walking first baseman Joey Votto, who had a two-run home run and a double already, and second baseball Brandon Phillips followed with a bloop single to put the Reds ahead.

”We battled back,“ Counsell said. ”We were a little unfortunate tonight, but we battled back and took the lead.

“The eighth inning ... you throw your hands up on three bloop hits and a ground ball.”

Todd Frazier hit his 35th home run of the season in the sixth off Brewers starter Taylor Jungmann, who allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk in five-plus innings. He struck out four.

“I didn’t even think I got it,” said Frazier, who became just the second Reds player to get 40 doubles and 35 home runs in a season.

“I hit it and thought, ‘Oh, no!’ It is a pretty cool feat. Just me and Frank Robinson to do that in a Reds uniform. That’s awesome.”