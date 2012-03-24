Cardinals' Carpenter out indefinitely with injury

(Reuters) - St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter will be out indefinitely because of nerve problems in his pitching shoulder, the World Series champions said on Friday.

Carpenter, 36, who pitched the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011, was told nerve irritation led to the weakness he felt in the shoulder earlier this week.

Surgery is not currently being considered an option for the three-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner as the National League’s top pitcher.

His injury comes as the Cardinals are regaining the services of standout pitcher Adam Wainwright, who missed the 2011 season for reconstructive elbow surgery.

Wainwright, the 2010 Cy Young Award runner-up had posted records of 19-8 in 2009 and 20-11 in 2010. He has not allowed an earned run this spring.