Disrespectful Infantino won't answer my calls: Blatter
LONDON Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says successor Gianni Infantino has showed him no respect by failing to return his phone calls.
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a free agent deal to sign former Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler, Major League Baseball reported on its website.
Terms of the deal have not yet been reported, but the Cardinals have called a press conference for Friday morning.
The 30-year-old Fowler will undergo a physical on Friday to complete the move to Chicago’s National League Central rival.
Fowler declined the Cubs' qualifying offer, meaning the Cardinals must forfeit the No. 19 pick in the upcoming draft. The Cubs will receive a compensatory pick.
Fowler hit .276 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while batting leadoff for the Cubs last season.
He reached his first All Star Game and helped the Cubs end their 108-year title drought as they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling seven-game World Series.
TORONTO Either Toronto FC or Seattle Sounders, both hailed as model franchises when they entered the league, will finally deliver on the success predicted for them when Major League Soccer crowns a new champion on Saturday.
South African Chad le Clos delivered a near-perfect swim on Thursday to break his own world record in the men's 100m butterfly final at the FINA short course world swimming championships in Windsor, Ontario.