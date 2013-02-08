FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardinals hand Freese one-year deal after breakout year
#Sports News
February 8, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Cardinals hand Freese one-year deal after breakout year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese is unable to reach a single by San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey in the seventh inning during Game 3 of their MLB NLCS playoff baseball series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - The St. Louis Cardinals avoided salary arbitration with former World Series MVP David Freese by rewarding the third baseman with a one-year contract for the 2013 season after a breakout campaign last year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team but some media reports have said St. Louis countered Freese’s $3.75 million request with a $2.4 million offer.

After several injury-plagued seasons, Freese set career highs last year in games played (144), home runs (20) and runs batted in (79) to earn his first All-Star nod.

In the 2011, Freese earned Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in both the World Series and National League Championship Series after a setting playoff records with 21 RBIs and 50 total bases.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
