July 31, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Cardinals take Masterson from Indians ahead of deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Justin Masterson (63) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning of an opening day baseball game at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3JES4

(Reuters) - The St Louis Cardinals beefed up their rotation for the second half of the season by acquiring starting pitcher Justin Masterson from the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Cardinals sent a minor league outfielder to the Indians in exchange for the 29-year-old right-hander on the penultimate day for Major League trades this season.

Masterson, who was due to become a free agent at the end of the season, arrives in St Louis in the midst of a fairly disappointing campaign, posting a 4-6 record with a 5.51 ERA. However, the Cardinals will be hoping he can regain the form that helped him finish 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA just one season ago.

The Cardinals (56-49) trail first-place Milwaukee by just two games in the National League Central and are locked in a heated divisional race.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

