Cardinals take Masterson from Indians ahead of deadline

(Reuters) - The St Louis Cardinals beefed up their rotation for the second half of the season by acquiring starting pitcher Justin Masterson from the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.
The Cardinals sent a minor league outfielder to the Indians in exchange for the 29-year-old right-hander on the penultimate day for Major League trades this season.
Masterson, who was due to become a free agent at the end of the season, arrives in St Louis in the midst of a fairly disappointing campaign, posting a 4-6 record with a 5.51 ERA. However, the Cardinals will be hoping he can regain the form that helped him finish 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA just one season ago.
The Cardinals (56-49) trail first-place Milwaukee by just two games in the National League Central and are locked in a heated divisional race.
