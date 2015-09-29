FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardinals rookie carted off after outfield collision
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 29, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Cardinals rookie carted off after outfield collision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 28, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty (55) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Stephen Piscotty had to be carted off following a collision in the outfield with team mate Peter Bourjos on Monday in the team’s 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The two players were pursuing a fly ball in the seventh inning when they converged, with Piscotty’s head appearing to slam into Bourjos’ knee. Piscotty lay motionless on the field for several seconds and play was delayed for 16 minutes. He managed to wave at the crowd as he was taken off. The Cardinals announced that Piscotty has suffered a head contusion and would undergo further tests at a hospital. Piscotty, 24, has enjoyed success since being called up from the minor leagues in July.

He is batting .310 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs for the Cardinals (99-58) who have already clinched a playoff spot.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.