Cardinals rookie carted off after outfield collision

Sep 28, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty (55) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Stephen Piscotty had to be carted off following a collision in the outfield with team mate Peter Bourjos on Monday in the team’s 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The two players were pursuing a fly ball in the seventh inning when they converged, with Piscotty’s head appearing to slam into Bourjos’ knee. Piscotty lay motionless on the field for several seconds and play was delayed for 16 minutes. He managed to wave at the crowd as he was taken off. The Cardinals announced that Piscotty has suffered a head contusion and would undergo further tests at a hospital. Piscotty, 24, has enjoyed success since being called up from the minor leagues in July.

He is batting .310 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs for the Cardinals (99-58) who have already clinched a playoff spot.