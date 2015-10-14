No excuses for Cards after early exit

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Stephen Piscotty (55) is greeted at home plate by third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) and left fielder Matt Holliday (7) after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny refused to blame injuries for their defeat to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series and said his team had the depth in personnel to cope with the absences.

The Cards had posted a league-best record of 100-62 in pursuit of a third trip to the World Series in five years but went down 3-1 to the Cubs in the best-of-five series.

”I think we’ve done a real good job all season of not relying on excuses,” Matheny told reporters. “Regardless of who we didn’t have, we felt that the next man up was going to get the job done.” One player the Cards struggled without was catcher Yadier Molina, a seven-time All Star, who tore a ligament in his left thumb in late September and missed the final couple of weeks of the regular season.

He returned for the playoffs but got injured again in a Game Three loss and was scratched for Game Four on Tuesday, which the Cubs won 6-4 to advance. After winning the series opener on Friday, St. Louis surrendered 20 runs in three straight losses.

Long-time pitching ace Adam Wainwright returned from a left Achilles’ tendon tear just before the season’s end and served as a spark out of the bullpen but his services were needed more as a starter. Third baseman Matt Adams and outfielder Matt Holliday also struggled due to injuries this year.

St. Louis’ Stephen Piscotty gave all credit to the Cubs.

“I would be shocked if they aren’t in the World Series,” he said. “They swing it well. You have to tip your hat.”