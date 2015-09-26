Injured St. Louis pitcher Martinez to miss playoffs

Sep 4, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder strain, the Major League Baseball team announced on Saturday.

The 2015 All-Star pitcher left Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning because of shoulder tightness. No surgery is planned, the team said.

The absence of the 24-year-old Dominican Republic native leaves St. Louis without one of their regular starters for the postseason.

The Cardinals (97-57) have the best record in the majors this season. Martinez has a 14-7 win-loss record this season with an ERA of 3.01 from 31 games.

In April, the Cardinals lost another ace starter, Adam Wainwright, with a torn Achilles, an injury that was expected to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Wainwright, however, has made a quicker than expected recovery and the team has not ruled out his return for the playoffs.