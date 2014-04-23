Pujols blasts two homers to join 500 club

Apr 22, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. This was Pujols' 500th career home run. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Albert Pujols belted two homers to reach the 500 home run milestone as he powered the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 win over Washington at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

Pujols drilled a three-run shot over the fence in the first inning for his 499th then added the landmark blast on a two-run drive in the fifth.

He became the 26th player in Major League history to reach the milestone and the Washington crowd saluted the 34-year-old with a standing ovation.

After the game, Pujols took to Twitter to thank his fans and followers.

“Thank you to all of my fans for the well wishes on my HR#500. I thank The Lord for you, & your support over the years. May God bless you all,” the Dominican-born American tweeted.

Pujols, a three-time MVP, finished with five RBIs to continue his power surge after a disappointing 2013 campaign. He now has eight homers on the season to lead the Major Leagues.

A nine-time All-Star, Pujols hit 455 of his home runs with the St Louis Cardinals before joining the Angels prior to the 2012 season.