Pujols blasts two homers to join 500 club

(Reuters) - Albert Pujols belted two homers to reach the 500 home run milestone as he powered the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 win over Washington at Nationals Park on Tuesday.
Pujols drilled a three-run shot over the fence in the first inning for his 499th then added the landmark blast on a two-run drive in the fifth.
He became the 26th player in Major League history to reach the milestone and the Washington crowd saluted the 34-year-old with a standing ovation.
After the game, Pujols took to Twitter to thank his fans and followers.
“Thank you to all of my fans for the well wishes on my HR#500. I thank The Lord for you, & your support over the years. May God bless you all,” the Dominican-born American tweeted.
Pujols, a three-time MVP, finished with five RBIs to continue his power surge after a disappointing 2013 campaign. He now has eight homers on the season to lead the Major Leagues.
A nine-time All-Star, Pujols hit 455 of his home runs with the St Louis Cardinals before joining the Angels prior to the 2012 season.
