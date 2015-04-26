Cardinals pitcher Wainwright could be out for season

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with an Achilles injury amid fears he could miss the remainder of the season.

The right-hander suffered the injury when he rolled his left ankle after hitting a pop-up against Milwaukee on Saturday.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the exact nature of the damage.

“It’s not great news, any way you slice this,” St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said. “Potentially losing this season is very real.”

Wainwright described as “crazy” the circumstances in which he was injured.

“I wasn’t even going that hard,” the three time All-Star told reporters. “Saw that it (the ball) was in play so I started to run and my foot just shut down on me.

“I thought I got hit by something… something crazy like that.”

Wainwright, 33, who has played for the Cardinals his entire career, posting a 121-67 win-loss record and a 2.98 ERA.