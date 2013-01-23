Cincinnati awarded 2015 MLB All-Star Game

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Reds have been awarded Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2015 All-Star Game, which will mark the first time in 27 years the city will enjoy the economic boost the event provides.

It will mark the fifth time Cincinnati has hosted the annual game, which pits American League and National League All-Stars against each other to determine which gets home field advantage for that season’s World Series.

“I am very pleased to award the 2015 All-Star Game to the Reds and the great fans of Cincinnati,” MLB Commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement.

“The Midsummer Classic will be a remarkable opportunity to celebrate Cincinnati’s rich baseball tradition, which parallels the history of the national pastime itself.”

The game promises an economic boost for the Cincinnati economy as last year’s All-Star Game in Kansas City had a $60 million economic impact.

Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park, which sits alongside the Ohio river, opened in 2003 and set its all-time attendance record when 44,599 fans attended a 2010 playoff game.

The 2013 All-Star Game will be played at the home of the New York Mets and the 2014 Midsummer Classic will be in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins.