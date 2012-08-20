FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clemens making comeback after signing with Skeeters
August 20, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Clemens making comeback after signing with Skeeters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former baseball star Roger Clemens becomes emotional as he talks to reporters outside Federal District Court in Washington June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball pitching great Roger Clemens, fresh off an acquittal on charges that he lied about steroid use, has signed a contract with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the team said on Monday.

The 50-year-old Clemens, who has not pitched since the 2007 MLB season with the New York Yankees, will join the Texas-based Skeeters on Friday and is expected to start on Saturday against the Bridgeport Bluefish, the team said on their website.

The eight-team Atlantic League is not affiliated with MLB.

Known as “The Rocket,” Clemens is ranked ninth on MLB’s all-time wins list with 354 victories after a 24-year career spent with four teams. He is also a seven-time winner of the Cy Young Award for best pitcher.

In June, a jury acquitted Clemens of all six criminal counts against him in a trial on charges that he lied to Congress when he denied using performance-enhancing drugs.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

