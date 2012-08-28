FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cubs shortstop Castro agrees to seven-year deal
August 28, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Cubs shortstop Castro agrees to seven-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Starlin Castro of the Chicago Cubs hits into an error scoring the runner as Mike Nickeas of the New York Mets looks on during the seventh inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - Twice All-Star shortstop Starlin Castro has agreed to a seven-year contract extension with the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed by the Cubs but media reports estimate the deal to be worth $60 million with a club option for an eighth season in 2020.

Castro, 22, leads the National League with 486 hits since making his major league debut on May 7, 2010.

He became Chicago’s youngest ever All-Star and in 2011 became the youngest player to lead the National League in hits, with 207.

Initially signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2006, Castro finished each of his first two seasons in the majors hitting .300 or better.

He is a career .296 hitter and is batting .276 with 12 homers and 63 runs batted in this season, along with 21 stolen bases.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
